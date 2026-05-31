DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 150,000 fans pack the Detroit Grand Prix each year, but it's a team of 1,000-plus volunteers that keeps the three-day event running at top speed.

Among them is a father-daughter duo with a combined 18 years of service to the race — and a shared passion for showing Detroit at its best.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report below:

Detroit Grand Prix father-daughter volunteers help make winner's circle moments shine

Patrick Grace has been volunteering at the Grand Prix for 16 years. His daughter, Colleen Grace, is in her second year. Together, they manage pre- and post-race event ceremonies — everything from coordinating the national anthem to staging the winner's circle.

"We get the big flags in the right place. We get the people who sing the national anthem. We get the trophies ready. We get the champagne ready," Patrick Grace said.

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"All the fun stuff," Colleen Grace said.

That includes hauling the trophies to the podium, which is no small task.

"I guess they're 50 pounds. They're heavy. And there's 16 of them for each race," Patrick Grace said.

For Colleen Grace, the appeal of volunteering took some time to appreciate. Growing up, she heard her father rave about the event every year.

"My dad growing up, he would come home and tell my sister and I how great this was every year and we'd go OK, yeah, sure dad. But now as an adult, I see the allure and it's been so much fun," she said.

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Colleen Grace served in the Navy for about 7 1/2 years, and the time apart made their reunion at the Grand Prix even more meaningful.

"I didn't get to see her from like 18 to 25 (years old)," Patrick Grace said.

"Now that I moved back to Michigan, I get to hang out with him. Turns out, he's cool," Colleen Grace said.

When asked whether volunteering at the event made her father cooler, Colleen Grace didn't hesitate.

"It's certainly a contributing thing," she said.

"It can't hurt," Patrick Grace said.

Related video: For the Detroit Grand Prix, two best friends turn race day into a 23-year tradition

For the Detroit Grand Prix, two best friends turn race day into a 23-year tradition

Colleen Grace's military background has also started to shift the family dynamic — at least when it comes to sun protection. After noticing her 62-year-old father's sunburned nose at the end of one race day, she's taken a more hands-on approach.

"Well, I asked him 17 times if he has sunscreen," Colleen Grace said.

"And I did have sunscreen. She did not ask me if I put it on," her father said.

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"Last night, I'm looking at him and I go Dad, your nose is so red. Did you wear the sunscreen? And he said no," Colleen Grace said.

She's already planning ahead for next year.

"Dad, I'm the captain," she said.

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Families flock downtown for Free Prix Day

Despite years at the event, neither of them had the chance to sit and watch the races as spectators. But Patrick Grace said that's not really the point.

"It would be fun to be able to sit, sit and watch the race, but I get to see so many things that other people don't see," he said.

Both plan to return next year. For Patrick Grace, the motivation is simple.

"My legs hurt tomorrow, my back will hurt, you know, kind of I'm getting old, but I'll do it every year I can," Patrick Grace said.

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Colleen Grace sees it as something deeper than a weekend commitment.

"I mean, this is our heritage. I mean, the tire marks, the sound, this is the best," she said.

For Patrick Grace, it all comes back to Detroit.

"I just like to be part of showing off... what a wonderful thing. I want to put on the best event possible. I want people to say Detroit was cool," he said.

The Detroit Grand Prix is expected to return next year on the weekend after Memorial Day. Volunteer registrations open Spring 2027.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

