Detroit Police unveil comprehensive safety plan for this weekend's Detroit Grand Prix downtown

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Grand Prix is returning to downtown Detroit this weekend, bringing three days of IndyCar racing, live music, and fan-friendly events to the city.



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Police unveil comprehensive safety plan for this weekend's Detroit Grand Prix

Gates open Friday at 8 a.m. for what Detroit Grand Prix President Michael Montri called a free day for fans.

"That is 5/3rd Free Prix Day, so come on down, it's free, grandstands 1-9, you can sit in all for free. Every other day over the course of the weekend, you can get into Hart Plaza, up and down Woodward and Spirit Plaza, we have viewing platforms, all of that is free as well," Montri said.

WXYZ Michael Montri

Nicky Catsburg, a driver with Corvette Racing, is encouraging fans to come out and experience the event in person.

"I would say to the fans, please come and watch us. It's an awesome event," Catsburg said.

WXYZ Nicky Catsburg

Catsburg noted the race carries a special significance for his team.

"For us, it's a bit of a home race, obviously the GM HQ is here," Catsburg said.

Detroit Police Assistant Chief Franklin Hayes said the department has a comprehensive safety plan in place for the weekend.

"You'll have officers, and we'll have resources that you can see, we'll have some that you won't see, and we'll certainly leverage technology as well, all in the efforts to ensure we have an amazing 2026 Grand Prix," Hayes said.

WXYZ Detroit Police Assistant Chief Franklin Hayes

Hayes also addressed concerns about teen takeovers that have occurred during some downtown events.

"We will certainly respond accordingly and swiftly and not to criminalize anyone for just being present in a space, but the minute that there's any disorderly conduct… the resources that I didn't give a number will act very, very swiftly," Hayes said.

Detroit residents say they are looking forward to the event. Arto Manninen said the Grand Prix brings an energy to the city that he enjoys.

"It's super exciting, I like the noise, people all over the country come here," Manninen said.

Fellow Detroit resident Jimmy Shaw said the race fits naturally into the city's identity.

"It's the Motor City, we look forward to good things like our vehicles, we are very obsessed with our vehicles," Shaw said.

Local businesses are also welcoming the influx of visitors. Lisa Walters, operating partner at Mootz Pizza, said the Grand Prix gives her business a boost.

"We see a lot of influx from the local hotels around the area; they give us a lot of business, and it helps," Walters said.

WXYZ Lisa Walters

The Grand Prix wraps up Sunday with the main race event. The event includes road closures through much of the downtown area throughout the weekend.

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