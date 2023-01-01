Tiarra Braddock joined 7 Action News in August of 2023 as a reporter. She’s excited to be back in the metro Detroit area. Tiarra was raised in Ypsilanti and is a proud graduate of Lincoln High School.

Before coming back home, Tiarra was a reporter at 19 News in Cleveland, Ohio. During her time there, she covered high profile stories that have been featured on CNN and Investigation Discovery.

When Tiarra is not reporting, she likes to give back to her community. In 2022, she received the Cleveland Professional 20/30 Club’s Top 25 under 35 award for the outstanding community service she did in Cleveland.

Tiarra has worked in Erie, Pennsylvania and Saginaw, Michigan. She’s also a graduate of Ithaca College. While at Ithaca, she interned in Detroit, New York City and London.

If you have a story you want Tiarra to cover, send it to her at Tiarra.Braddock@WXYZ.com.