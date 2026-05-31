DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two best friends from metro Detroit have turned the Detroit Grand Prix into more than just a race weekend — it's a 23-year tradition built on friendship, autographs and a front-row spot in line.

Sherry Caudill and Charlene Skonieczny from Garden City and Milford, respectively, arrived at the Renaissance Center early Saturday to be first in line for autographs from their favorite IMSA series drivers.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report below:

For the Detroit Grand Prix, two best friends turn race day into a 23-year tradition

"We're super fans," Skonieczny said.

The two were first in line on each side of the autograph area, a position they say they earn every year.

"Every year, we're first in line here every year because we do enjoy the interaction with the drivers and also how fan friendly it is," Skonieczny said.

Their friendship, now in its 23rd year, has grown stronger through their shared love of the Grand Prix and collecting autographs and memorabilia.

"Well, my best friend, I love spending time with her and I love this beautiful event that they put on every year for us fans," Skonieczny said.

Previous report: Detroit Police unveil comprehensive safety plan for this weekend's Detroit Grand Prix downtown

Police unveil comprehensive safety plan for this weekend's Detroit Grand Prix

For Caudill, the appeal goes beyond the racing itself.

"Enjoy meeting the drivers and meeting new people, socializing," Caudill said.

Caudill said she was especially excited to meet Ricky and Jordan Taylor. After waiting four hours in line, both say the experience is worth every minute.

"So worth being first in line because sometimes, you'll see the drivers before anybody else does and we sit, talk to them," Skonieczny said.

WXYZ

The two walked away with buttons, stickers, cards and posters — keepsakes Skonieczny said she treasures.

"I enjoy when they pass out like stickers and the little cards and the big posters, so you can frame them and it says Detroit and the Grand Prix and it gives a date," Skonieczny said.

Previous report: Detroit Grand Prix drivers, sports legends compete in fowling ahead of race weekend

Detroit Grand Prix festivities begin

Now in its fourth year in downtown Detroit, the Grand Prix moved from Belle Isle to a 1.7-mile street circuit in 2023. The three-day weekend event features IndyCar Series, Indy NXT and IMSA racing, with over 150,000 fans expected to attend.

"It's the best experience ever, man," Skonieczny said.

And when asked if they'll be back next year, there was no hesitation.

"Yes, we definitely will be here at the Grand Prix. Yes, we will," Skonieczny said.

WXYZ

"One hundred percent we'll be back," Caudill said.

The Detroit Grand Prix wraps up Sunday with the Indy NXT and IndyCar Series races.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

