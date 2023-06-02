Meet Aaron Likens, the Detroit Grand Prix IndyCar Series flagman, autism advocate

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you’re headed to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix this weekend, you may catch a glimpse of Aaron Likens, the official IndyCar Series flagman.

Likens grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and said that may have helped fuel is passion.

“My parents knew when I was awake at home, being involved in racing was something I always wanted to do, and a set of flags made good practice,” Likens said.

Likens said his official title is IndyCar Series starter, but flagman is the more popular term.

He spoke with 7 Action News Friday morning, demonstrating the figure-eight flag style but said after a couple years of practice, more flair can be added to the technique.

All smiles as Aaron Likens shows off his signature flag-waving style!



You can catch him at the Detroit Grand Prix this weekend dropping the green flag for all the IndyCar race drivers.



He's also a proud Easter Seals Ambassador raising awareness about autism!

“Growing up, I had two heroes. One was Al Unser Sr., four-time winner of the 500. And my other hero was the then-starter, or chief starter flag, of the Indy 500 Duane Sweeney,” Likens said.

Likens, himself, is now an inspiration for many reasons. He’s found another calling in raising awareness for people who are on the autism spectrum after he was diagnosed at age 20.

“So, it was way later in life, which might have been where the autism spectrum can have areas of special interest. So, flags and motorsports probably were most certainly mine. I was involved in motorsports but found my other true calling raising awareness, understanding for those on the autism spectrum,” he said. “When I learned my diagnosis at age 20, my doctor and many doctors back then didn't really know what it was. He gave me the diagnosis and told me… yeah, you have Asperger's. I don't know what to tell you. Good luck.”

Likens has taken that and shown people that you can be anything you want to be. He became an autism advocate, author, public speaker and coaches police departments across the country on better understanding people with autism.