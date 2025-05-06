DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Grand Prix is revving up for its 35th year. This will also mark the third consecutive year the event will be held in the heart of downtown Detroit.

Watch the video report from Demetrios Sanders:

Poster, murals unveiled for 2025 Detroit Grand Prix

The event, scheduled for May 30-June 1, is expected to draw more than 100,000 spectators to downtown Detroit.

"First of all, we've got world-class racing. Indycars, sports cars, Indy NXT race cars happening from Friday morning until Sunday night. We also have a lot of activities for people who don't even like racing: food trucks, fun for the kids," said Bud Denker, chairman of the Detroit Grand Prix.

Preparations for the Grand Prix are already underway throughout the downtown area.

"The grandstands are up, the bridges are going up, the signs are going up. If you come to downtown Detroit right now, you know there's a race coming," said Denker.

Drivers are expressing excitement about competing on Detroit's downtown streets.

"It's so exciting. I mean, I love street courses, it's my favorite kind of racing. So this is the second street race we go to on the calendar," said Myles Rowe, an Indy NXT driver.

For some drivers, like Santino Ferrucci, the Detroit Grand Prix holds special significance.

"This place will always have a special place in my heart. It's where I had NTT IndyCar Series debut. There's a lot of things you can't get anywhere else, and that's what makes it special," said Ferrucci.

On Tuesday, the official poster for the event was unveiled, created by Eli Archer, a student at the College for Creative Studies.

"I was in shock. I had to wrap my brain around it a little bit because there was a lot of strong competition with my classmates," said Archer.

Archer, who is from Indiana, spent about 30 hours working on the poster. He drew inspiration from the "Girl with the D Earring" mural and the history of the Detroit Grand Prix.

"Kind of this idea of evolution that the race has had from going to Belle Isle to back here, and kind of the stopping and starting that did occur," said Archer.

Also on Tuesday, students from the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan showcased murals they designed that will be displayed on barrier walls throughout the track.

"It's kind of nerve-wrecking for a lot of people to see my work, but I'm really excited," said Ari'Onna Harrell, a student at Detroit School of Arts.

As the race approaches, drivers encourage the community to experience the Detroit Grand Prix.

"It's a great race for people that are new to the sport to dip their feet into," said Ferrucci.

Tickets are still for available.

On Friday, May 31, grandstands 1 and 9 will be free general admission. Organizers also said that throughout the weekend, around 50% of the track can be viewed at various areas at no cost.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

