Tigers call up Matt Manning, will start Thursday's game

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have called up one of their top prospects and he will get his first start Thursday.

The team announced Matt Manning was headed to the majors in a tweet this afternoon.

Welcome to The Show!



The #Tigers today announced that No. 3 prospect RHP Matt Manning has been added to the Taxi Squad. He is scheduled to start Thursday vs. the Angels. pic.twitter.com/c2QTiQY0KS — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 15, 2021

They followed it up with another tweet on the projected starting lineup, saying "The future is now".

The future is now. pic.twitter.com/L6iKuYPzrl — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 15, 2021

Manning was the ninth overall pick by the Tigers in the 2016 MLB draft. He has been pitching for the Toledo Mudhens this season, where he has a 1 and 3 record, with a 8.07 ERA.