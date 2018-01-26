Tigers players go 'car shopping' at Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Tigers players visited the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center on Friday as part of the team's annual statewide caravan.

Players rode through the show floor in a parade of Chevrolet vehicles, then took questions on stage from fans. Outfielder Nick Castellanos rode in a Corvette during the parade, and was jokingly upset he didn't get to keep the car at the end.

The caravan events lead up to the team's annual TigerFest, which will be held Saturday at Comerica Park.