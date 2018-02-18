Andre Drummond not fan of All-Star selection process

7:41 PM, Feb 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond isn't a fan of the NBA All-Star Game selection process.

Drummond, who made it as an injury replacement for Washington Wizards guard John Wall, didn't hold back when he was asked at media day Saturday why he wasn't picked earlier.

"I wouldn't say it bothered me. It was more like I wasn't even surprised because everyone knows how the NBA is. It's all about politics and popularity votes," Drummond said. "It is what it is, but for me I know I worked hard to get to be an All-Star. But that's the way it works".

Starters were determined by a mix of fan, player and media voting. The reserves are selected by the coaches, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver chose injury replacements.

Drummond says it's an honor to replace Wall and sent his best wishes following knee surgery, but added that the All-Star selection process favors "whoever's hot at the time."

