Andre Drummond to replace injured John Wall in NBA All-Star Game

7:10 PM, Jan 30, 2018
(WXYZ) -- Pistons center Andre Drummond will replace injured Wizards guard John Wall in the NBA All-Star Game, the league announced Tuesday.

Drummond will play for Team LeBron, along the likes of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Kevin Durant. Team rosters were drafted last week by team captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Under NBA rules, if a player is unable to participate in an All-Star Game, a replacement player must be selected from the same conference. Drummond previously received the most votes from NBA head coaches among Eastern Conference players who were not initially selected as reserves.

Entering January 30, Drummond is averaging 14.7 points and 15.1 rebounds per game, tallying 33 double-doubles in 46 games this season.

This is Drummond's second All-Star selection, previously playing in the 2016 All-Star Game.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will be played Sunday, February 18 in Los Angeles.

