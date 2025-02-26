Australian Pistons super fan visits Detroit for first time with help from the team

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Down Under to Detroit, a Pistons super fan from Australia is visiting the Motor City for the first time with the help of the organization.

As Jack Kelly visited the Pistons Performance Center on Wednesday, he recalled how he came to love the team. It all started with a former Pistons big man.

"I just remember seeing Andre Drummond go to the Detroit Pistons, and I was like, I'm a Pistons fan for life," Kelly said.

Since 2012, he estimates he's watched 90 percent of Pistons games.

Around the time the team drafted Cade Cunningham, he took his passion to the next level and began content creating. He now creates videos under the name “Pistons Jack”.

Extended interview: ‘Pistons Jack’ talks about his love for the team

"One of the main drivers is just to connect fans from around the world," Kelly said. "I talk to fans from France, the UK, South Korea."

Living across the globe in Melbourne, Australia, he's never seen the Pistons play in person in Detroit. That was until recently, when the Pistons brought Jack to the Motor City in celebration of World Basketball Day.

"I couldn't believe it. I've wanted to get to Detroit for so long to see the players, to feel the city, to be at LCA,” Kelly said.

Jack is in town for 4 Pistons games. After playing the Clippers recently, Cade Cunningham gave him his jersey.

"I do this for so many reasons, but to have the players recognize it and support me, especially Cade, I'll never ever, ever forget that," Kelly said.

Not only has Jack grown a deeper appreciation for the team, but also the people of Detroit.

"The people are so special, so welcoming, so warm, so genuine as well," Kelly said.

His girlfriend Andi Short, who also made the trip, said this is a special moment for both of them.

"There has never been someone so excited to visit Detroit as that man. It's all he wanted to do. I think to see him just light up and be here is very special," Short said.

Jack said they would begin the 30-hour trip back to Melbourne on Sunday.

