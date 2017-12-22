Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Ben Wallace Hall of Fame-eligible

8:25 PM, Dec 21, 2017

AUBURN HILLS, MI - JUNE 15: The Detroit Pistons pose for a team picture after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the 2004 NBA Finals on June 15, 2004 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The Pistons won 100-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

(WXYZ) -- Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, and Ben Wallace, who all won a 2004 NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons, are on the eligibility list for the Basketball Hall of Fame's 2018 class.

Billups and Hamilton are first-time nominees, as is seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill, who Detroit drafted in 1994.

The finalists for the class of 2018 will be announced in February during NBA All-Star Weekend, and the Hall of Fame class itself will be introduced in April during the NCAA Final Four.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Ballot

* Indicates First-Time Nominee

 North American Committee Nominations

  • Mark Aguirre (PLA)
  • Ray Allen (PLA)*
  • Chauncey Billups (PLA)*
  • Muggsy Bogues (PLA)
  • Irv Brown (REF)
  • Jim Burch (REF)
  • Maurice Cheeks (PLA)
  • Charles “Lefty” Driesell (COA)
  • Hugh Evans (REF)
  • Steve Fisher (COA)*
  • Bill Fitch (COA)
  • Cotton Fitzsimmons (COA)
  • Richard Hamilton (PLA)*
  • Tim Hardaway (PLA)
  • Ed Hightower (REF)*
  • Grant Hill (PLA)*
  • Bob Huggins (COA)*
  • Kevin Johnson (PLA)
  • Marques Johnson (PLA)
  • Bobby Jones (PLA)
  • Jerry “Tiger” Jones (COA)
  • Gene Keady (COA)
  • Ken Kern (COA)
  • Jason Kidd (PLA)*
  • Rollie Massimino (COA)
  • Gary McKnight (COA)
  • Danny Miles (COA)
  • Sidney Moncrief (PLA)
  • Dick Motta (COA)
  • Steve Nash (PLA)*
  • Jake O’Donnell (REF)
  • Jim Phelan (COA)
  • Lamont Robinson (PLA)
  • Lee Rose (COA)
  • Bo Ryan (COA)
  • Bob Saulsbury (COA)
  • Jack Sikma (PLA)
  • Steve Smith (COA)
  • Harry Statham (COA)
  • Eddie Sutton (COA)
  • Rudy Tomjanovich (COA)
  • Ben Wallace (PLA)
  • Chris Webber (PLA)
  • Willie West (COA)*
  • Paul Westphal (PLA)

 

Women’s Committee Nominations

  • Leta Andrews (COA)
  • Jennifer Azzi (PLA)
  • Becky Hammon (PLA)*
  • Susie McConnell (PLA)
  • Pearl Moore (PLA)
  • Kim Mulkey (COA)
  • Kim Mulkey (PLA)
  • Harley Redin (COA)
  • Theresa Shank (PLA)
  • Katie Smith (PLA)*
  • Marianne Stanley (COA)
  • Barbara Stevens (COA)
  • Valerie Still (PLA)*
  • Tina Thompson (PLA)*
  • Wayland Baptist (TEA)
  • Theresa Weatherspoon (PLA)

 

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Early African-American Pioneers Committee Nominations

  • Clarence “Puggy” Bell
  • Sonny Boswell
  • Chuck Cooper
  • Bill Garrett
  • Inman Jackson
  • Clarence “Fats” Jenkins
  • Bucky Lew
  • Davage “Dave” Minor
  • Hudson Oliver
  • Al “Runt” Pullins
  • James “Pappy” Ricks
  • Paul Robeson
  • Eyre Saitch
  • William “Wee Willie” Smith

 

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: International Committee Nominations

  • Tal Brody
  • Jackie Chazalon
  • Vlade Divac
  • Alphonso Ford
  • Semen Khalipski
  • Vladimir Kondrashin
  • Toni Kukoc
  • Marcos Leite
  • Aldo Ossola
  • Amaury Pasos
  • Dan Peterson
  • Dino Radja
  • Manuel Sainz
  • Togo Soares
  • Ranko Zeravica

 

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Contributor Committee Nominations

  • Marv Albert
  • Al Attles
  • Dick Baumgartner
  • Henry Bibby*
  • Marty Blake
  • Vic Bubas
  • Wayne Duke
  • Harry Glickman
  • Marty Glickman
  • Simon Gourdine*
  • Curt Gowdy
  • Tim Grgurich
  • Del Harris
  • Greg Heineman*
  • Robert Indiana
  • Johnny “Red” Kerr
  • Bill King
  • John Kline
  • Red Klotz
  • Bobby Lewis
  • Jack McCloskey
  • Jerry McHale*
  • Johnny Most
  • Dennis Murphy
  • Joe O’Toole
  • Billy Packer
  • Jack Powers
  • Dee Rowe
  • Zelda Spoelstra
  • Rod Thorn*
  • Jim Valvano
  • Donnie Walsh
  • Frank Walsh
  • Rick Welts*

 

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Veterans Committee Nominations

  • 1936 US Olympic Team (TEA)
  • 1964 State Department Basketball Ambassadors (TEA)
  • Ron Boone (PLA)
  • Sid Borgia (REF)
  • Carl Braun (PLA)
  • Frank Brian (PLA)                    
  • Joe Caldwell (PLA)
  • Mack Calvin (PLA)
  • Jack Coleman (PLA)
  • Bob Dandridge (PLA)
  • Charles Eckman (REF)
  • Leroy Edwards (PLA)
  • Leo Ferris (CONT)
  • Clarence “Bevo” Francis (PLA)
  • Buck Freeman (COA)
  • Donnie Freeman (PLA)
  • Travis Grant (PLA)
  • Bob Grody (PLA)
  • Robert Harrison (PLA)
  • Flo Harvey (PLA)
  • Dick Hemric (PLA)
  • Cam Henderson (COA)
  • Robert Hopkins (PLA)
  • Lou Hudson (PLA)
  • Warren Jabali (PLA)
  • Jimmy Jones (PLA)
  • Charles Kenaith (PLA)
  • Freddie Lewis (PLA)
  • Jim Loscutoff (PLA)
  • Loyola of Chicago (TEA)
  • Billy Markward (CONT)
  • Ed McCluskey (COA)
  • Ray Mears (COA)
  • Francis Meehan (PLA)
  • Donald “Dudey” Moore (COA)
  • Willie Naulls (PLA)
  • Philadelphia SPHAS (TEA)
  • Mel Riebe (PLA)
  • Glenn Roberts (PLA)
  • Holcombe Rucker (CONT)
  • Kenny Sailors (PLA)
  • Fred Schaus (PLA)
  • Charlie Scott (PLA)
  • Kenny Sears (PLA)
  • Frank Selvy (PLA)
  • George Senesky (PLA)
  • Paul Seymour (PLA)
  • Charles Siler (CONT)
  • Talvin Skinner (PLA)
  • Ken Suesens (PLA)
  • Tennessee A&I (TEA)
  • Dick Van Arsdale (PLA)
  • Tom Van Arsdale (PLA)
  • Willie Wise (PLA)
  • Max Zaslofsky (PLA)

