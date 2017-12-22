Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Ben Wallace Hall of Fame-eligible

Partly Cloudy
AUBURN HILLS, MI - JUNE 15: The Detroit Pistons pose for a team picture after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the 2004 NBA Finals on June 15, 2004 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The Pistons won 100-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) -- Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, and Ben Wallace, who all won a 2004 NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons, are on the eligibility list for the Basketball Hall of Fame's 2018 class.
Billups and Hamilton are first-time nominees, as is seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill, who Detroit drafted in 1994.
The finalists for the class of 2018 will be announced in February during NBA All-Star Weekend, and the Hall of Fame class itself will be introduced in April during the NCAA Final Four.
