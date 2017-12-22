Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Ben Wallace Hall of Fame-eligible

(WXYZ) -- Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, and Ben Wallace, who all won a 2004 NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons, are on the eligibility list for the Basketball Hall of Fame's 2018 class.

Billups and Hamilton are first-time nominees, as is seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill, who Detroit drafted in 1994.

The finalists for the class of 2018 will be announced in February during NBA All-Star Weekend, and the Hall of Fame class itself will be introduced in April during the NCAA Final Four.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Ballot

* Indicates First-Time Nominee

North American Committee Nominations

Mark Aguirre (PLA)

Ray Allen (PLA)*

Chauncey Billups (PLA)*

Muggsy Bogues (PLA)

Irv Brown (REF)

Jim Burch (REF)

Maurice Cheeks (PLA)

Charles “Lefty” Driesell (COA)

Hugh Evans (REF)

Steve Fisher (COA)*

Bill Fitch (COA)

Cotton Fitzsimmons (COA)

Richard Hamilton (PLA)*

Tim Hardaway (PLA)

Ed Hightower (REF)*

Grant Hill (PLA)*

Bob Huggins (COA)*

Kevin Johnson (PLA)

Marques Johnson (PLA)

Bobby Jones (PLA)

Jerry “Tiger” Jones (COA)

Gene Keady (COA)

Ken Kern (COA)

Jason Kidd (PLA)*

Rollie Massimino (COA)

Gary McKnight (COA)

Danny Miles (COA)

Sidney Moncrief (PLA)

Dick Motta (COA)

Steve Nash (PLA)*

Jake O’Donnell (REF)

Jim Phelan (COA)

Lamont Robinson (PLA)

Lee Rose (COA)

Bo Ryan (COA)

Bob Saulsbury (COA)

Jack Sikma (PLA)

Steve Smith (COA)

Harry Statham (COA)

Eddie Sutton (COA)

Rudy Tomjanovich (COA)

Ben Wallace (PLA)

Chris Webber (PLA)

Willie West (COA)*

Paul Westphal (PLA)

Women’s Committee Nominations

Leta Andrews (COA)

Jennifer Azzi (PLA)

Becky Hammon (PLA)*

Susie McConnell (PLA)

Pearl Moore (PLA)

Kim Mulkey (COA)

Kim Mulkey (PLA)

Harley Redin (COA)

Theresa Shank (PLA)

Katie Smith (PLA)*

Marianne Stanley (COA)

Barbara Stevens (COA)

Valerie Still (PLA)*

Tina Thompson (PLA)*

Wayland Baptist (TEA)

Theresa Weatherspoon (PLA)

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Early African-American Pioneers Committee Nominations

Clarence “Puggy” Bell

Sonny Boswell

Chuck Cooper

Bill Garrett

Inman Jackson

Clarence “Fats” Jenkins

Bucky Lew

Davage “Dave” Minor

Hudson Oliver

Al “Runt” Pullins

James “Pappy” Ricks

Paul Robeson

Eyre Saitch

William “Wee Willie” Smith

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: International Committee Nominations

Tal Brody

Jackie Chazalon

Vlade Divac

Alphonso Ford

Semen Khalipski

Vladimir Kondrashin

Toni Kukoc

Marcos Leite

Aldo Ossola

Amaury Pasos

Dan Peterson

Dino Radja

Manuel Sainz

Togo Soares

Ranko Zeravica

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Contributor Committee Nominations

Marv Albert

Al Attles

Dick Baumgartner

Henry Bibby*

Marty Blake

Vic Bubas

Wayne Duke

Harry Glickman

Marty Glickman

Simon Gourdine*

Curt Gowdy

Tim Grgurich

Del Harris

Greg Heineman*

Robert Indiana

Johnny “Red” Kerr

Bill King

John Kline

Red Klotz

Bobby Lewis

Jack McCloskey

Jerry McHale*

Johnny Most

Dennis Murphy

Joe O’Toole

Billy Packer

Jack Powers

Dee Rowe

Zelda Spoelstra

Rod Thorn*

Jim Valvano

Donnie Walsh

Frank Walsh

Rick Welts*

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Veterans Committee Nominations