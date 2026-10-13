Detroit Pistons holding fan fest, blue carpet walk & more before season opener on Oct. 20

The Detroit Pistons and The Spot - Detroit 20 are gearing up for the 2026-27 season, with the season opener on Oct. 20 at Little Caesars Arena.

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The team is holding a bunch of activities for fans ahead of the season opener, and we were joined by Pistons SVP of Brand Marketing Nancy Gold to hear more about the plans.

Watch below: Our interview with Nancy about what fans can expect.

Detroit Pistons gearing up for season opener on Oct. 20. Here's what fans can expect

"No city shows out like we do for Opening Day," Gold said. With a 3 p.m. start time on Tuesday, the Pistons' season opener party starts at 10 a.m. with the blue carpet rolled out at 11 a.m.

Walking the blue carpet will be Pistons legends, and there will be autographs starting at 11 a.m. on the carpet. Pistons legends including Isiah Thomas and Jerry Stackhouse will be on the blue carpet signing autographs.

The team is also hosting a fall fan fest from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Little Caesars Arena. That will feature cider, hard cider and donuts from Blake's, plus a petting zoo. There will also be face painting and an airbrush tattoo station, and a basketball skills challenge.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., doors will open to Little Caesars Arena with the first 2,000 fans getting Thunder Sticks. Also, fans can get 50% off concessions from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. by accessing the discount pass in the mobile wallet of the Pistons Official Mobile App.

Fans who are in their seats before 2:55 p.m. will have a chance to win giveaways and autographed items throughout the pregame. One fan will be selected to take a half-court shot during the third quarter to win $100,000.

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