(AP) — John Collins hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead seven Detroit players in double figures as the Pistons beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-109 on Wednesday night.

Javonte Green added 18 points, Daniss Jenkins had 17 points and nine assists, and Paul Reed also finished with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Pistons.

Cade Cunningham (knee soreness) was listed as questionable but did not play in the second game of a back-to-back. The Pistons won 105-93 at San Antonio on Tuesday to snap the Spurs’ 12-game win streak. Duncan Robinson (quadriceps strain) missed his second consecutive game.

Detroit has won five of six and finished 3-1 on its road trip.

Isaiah Joe returned from a 10-game absence due to a bruised hip, shot 3 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 11 points for Detroit.

Zion Williamson had 24 points, Jordan Poole added 22 and Jeremiah Fears scored 16 for the Pelicans. Fears had his first career triple-double Monday to help the Pelicans beat Golden State 115-94 and snap a six-game losing streak.

Green hit a 3-pointer that made it 49-46 with 6:16 left in the first half and the Pistons led the rest of the way.

Detroit hit 17 3s, shot 53% (41 of 77) overall and made 23 of 27 (85%) from the free-throw line.

