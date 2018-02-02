PHOTO GALLERY: Blake Griffin's Pistons debut

10:08 PM, Feb 1, 2018

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Blake Griffin #32 of the Detroit Pistons is introduced prior to the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Blake Griffin #32 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a first quarter basket during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: A detailed view of t-shirts welcoming Blake Griffin to Little Caesars Arena prior to the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Blake Griffin #32 of the Detroit Pistons fights for the rebound with JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons looks to drive around Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Blake Griffin #32 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a first quarter basket during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Blake Griffin #32 of the Detroit Pistons is introduced along with teammate Stanley Johnson #7 prior to the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Blake Griffin #32 of the Detroit Pistons is introduced prior to the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Blake Griffin #32 of the Detroit Pistons is introduced prior to the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives the ball to the basket as Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons defends during the first quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Blake Griffin #32 of the Detroit Pistons warms up prior to the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives the ball to the basket as Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons defends during the first quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Blake Griffin #32 of the Detroit Pistons warms up prior to the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Blake Griffin #32 of the Detroit Pistons warms up prior to the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Blake Griffin #32 of the Detroit Pistons warms up prior to the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Blake Griffin #32 of the Detroit Pistons warms up prior to the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Check out photos from Blake Griffin's debut with the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena.

Click through the viewer above to see all the photos.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top