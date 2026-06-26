Pistons reportedly acquire guard Isaiah Joe from OKC for future 2nd-round picks

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have traded for Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe, according to ESPN.

Shams Charania reports that the Pistons are sending two future second-round picks to OKC in exchange for Joe.

Earlier this week, the Pistons sent Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks.

Joe, who will be 27 next week, played in 71 games for the Thunder last season. He came off the bench for 62 of those games, averaging 21.2 minutes a night.

He also averaged 11.1 points per game with a .455 field goal percentage last season. He also averaged 42% from the three-point line and averaged six three-point attempts per game.