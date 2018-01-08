Tobias Harris wants you to buy Girl Scout cookies

7:35 PM, Jan 7, 2018
(WXYZ) -- Pistons forward Tobias Harris loves Girl Scout cookies -- and that's why he hopes someone else buys them.

Harris put out a plea on Twitter Sunday night for people to buy cookies from his Goddaughter so that he doesn't "buy every box of Samoas and gain 30 pounds."

 

 

Harris is currently Detroit's leading scorer, averaging 18.2 points per game.

