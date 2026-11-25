The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy joins WXYZ's Tina Nguyen to discuss the Bears-Lions rivalry, key matchups, Chicago’s biggest challenges, and what to expect when these NFC North teams face off.

Watch the full discussion in the video below

Bears vs. Lions Thanksgiving Showdown. The Athletic's Colton Pouncy Breaks Down the Matchup

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard also spoke with Tina to break down the Bears and Lions game, share his perspective on both teams, and explain what could decide this NFC North battle.

Watch their full breakdown in the video below