Big plays power No. 11 Michigan State past Rutgers

Adam Hunger/AP
Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) is forced out of bounds by Rutgers defensive back Tre Avery during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 3:18 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 15:18:34-04

(WXYZ) — Jalen Nailor caught three touchdown passes of 60-plus yards, Kenneth Walker III added a 94-yard rushing touchdown and No. 11 Michigan State beat Rutgers 31-13 on Saturday.

Nailor finished the game with 221 receiving yards - 208 in the first half - for the fourth-highest single-game total in program history. Charles Rogers holds the record with 270 yards against Fresno State in 2001, followed by Plaxico Burress (255 yards vs. Michigan in 1999) and Andre Rison (252 yards vs. Georgia in 1989.)

Walker's 94-yard touchdown run was the longest play from scrimmage in Michigan State history.

Payton Thorne completed 16 of 27 passes - including the three touchdowns to Nailor - for a career-high 339 yards, plus an interception.

Matt Coghlin kicked a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, becoming the Spartans' all-time leader in field goals made with 72.

Jonny Langan threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Cruickshank in the first quarter for Rutgers.

UP NEXT: Michigan State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) visits Indiana next Saturday.

