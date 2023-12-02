INDIANAPOLIS — Big Ten championship coverage: Blake Corum came back to Michigan for "unfinished business." Brad Galli looks at Corum's path back from his season-ending injury and knee surgery, to winning the Big Ten running back of the year award.
Big Ten championship coverage: Blake Corum came back to Michigan for 'unfinished business'
Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 09:29:05-05
INDIANAPOLIS — Big Ten championship coverage: Blake Corum came back to Michigan for "unfinished business." Brad Galli looks at Corum's path back from his season-ending injury and knee surgery, to winning the Big Ten running back of the year award.
