Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Big Ten championship coverage: Blake Corum came back to Michigan for 'unfinished business'

Big Ten championship coverage: Blake Corum came back to Michigan for 'unfinished business' | Brad Galli reports from Indianapolis
Michigan Maryland Football
Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 09:29:05-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Big Ten championship coverage: Blake Corum came back to Michigan for "unfinished business." Brad Galli looks at Corum's path back from his season-ending injury and knee surgery, to winning the Big Ten running back of the year award.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your good morning video!