Big Ten: If a team can't play due to COVID-19, they will forfeit the game

Posted at 10:10 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 10:10:48-04

(WXYZ) — The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday plans for the fall season and what happens if a game cannot be played due to COVID-19.

According to the conference, if one team can't play a conference game due to COVID-19, the team that has the virus and will have to forfeit the game and it will not be rescheduled.

That game will then be considered a loss for the team impacted by COVID-19 and a win for the opponent in the conference standing.

According to the Big Ten, if both teams are unable to compete, the game will be considered a "no contest."

