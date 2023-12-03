Watch Now
Blake Corum ties Michigan's all-time rushing TD record with Anthony Thomas

Posted at 10:33 PM, Dec 02, 2023
Michigan running back Blake Corum put his name in the University of Michigan history books on Saturday by tying the university's all-time rushing touchdown record.

Midway through the third quarter of the Big Ten Championship game, Corum scored his second touchdown of the game, which was his 55th all-time touchdown for Michigan.

It tied legendary Michigan running back Anthony Thomas, who also has 55 career touchdowns.

The touchdown was also his 24th of the 2023 season.

Before the Big Ten Championship game, Corum had rushed for 3,468 career yards.

Thomas spent four years at Michigan from 1997-2000.

