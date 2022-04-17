Cade Cunningham named finalist for NBA Rookie of the Year

(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was named one of three finalists for the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year award on Sunday.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley are the other finalists.

Cunningham, the top overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, appeared in 64 games this season, averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game over 74 games, while Mobley averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game over 69 games.

The league announced finalists for a total of six awards Sunday, including Most Valuable Player.

Award winners are scheduled to be announced at a later date during the NBA Playoffs.