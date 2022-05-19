Cade Cunningham named to NBA All-Rookie First Team

(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was named to the 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team on Wednesday.

Cunningham, NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley were all unanimous first-team selections.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green were also named to the first team.

Cunningham, the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaged 17.4 points per game to lead all rookies. He also averaged 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, and Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte were named to the second team.

An international panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters voted, selecting five players for the first team and five players for the second team at any position.