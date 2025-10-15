Campbell: Lions DT Alim McNeill set to make season debut versus Buccaneers

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Defensive tackle Alim McNeill, a key piece of the Detroit Lions defense, is on track to make his season debut this week.

On 97.1 The Ticket's Costa & Jansen with Heather this morning, Lions head Dan Campbell said that ”barring something happening this week, Alim’s freakin’ playing, man,”

McNeil has been out since late last season after the lineman tore his ACL. He returned to practice at the start of this month.

A third-round pick in the 2021 draft out of North Carolina State, McNeil was a big part of the Lions having what was statistically an above-average run defense last season and a top run defense in past seasons. In 14 games last season, McNeill racked up 25 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

McNeill and the 4-2 Lions are set to host the 5-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. You can watch the game on Channel 7, with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. with our Primetime Countdown special, followed by the game coverage at 8 p.m.

