Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Check out the new things fans can expect at Comerica Park this season

Royals Tigers Baseball
Paul Sancya/AP
The Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Royals Tigers Baseball
Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 15:11:32-04

(WXYZ) — Get ready, Tigers fans. Opening Day at Comerica Park is coming up quick.

The Detroit Tigers revealed all of the new things coming to Comerica Park for the 2023 season.

A quick synopsis: 313 Value Games on Tuesdays will feature $19 lower level tickets, $3 water and fountain drinks, $1 chips and $3 hot dogs; Detroit-based businesses (think Bert’s Marketplace, Breadless, Green Dot Stables, Taqueria El Rey, The Lobster Food Truck, Yum Village) will be bringing menu items to Comerica; and as always new food and beverage, merchandise, and authenticated items will be available for Tigers fans.

RELATED: Atwater, Detroit Tigers partner up for 'D Light' beer with only 95 calories

Check out a list of what's new below, provided by the Detroit Tigers:

Theme Nights and Special Events

  • Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, April 15 against the San Francisco Giants
  • Kids Club Day, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, will be held on Saturday, May 27 vs. the Chicago White Sox
  • Marvel Super Hero Night, presented by Bally Sports Detroit, will be at Comerica Park on Saturday, August 26 against the Houston Astros
  • 10th annual Pink Out the Park, presented by McLaren Health Care: Friday, May 12 vs. Seattle Mariners
  • Star Wars Day: Saturday, May 13 vs. Seattle Mariners
  • 21st annual Negro Leagues Weekend, presented by Comerica Bank: July 21-23 vs. San Diego Padres
  • 18th annual ¡Fiesta Tigres!, presented by Miller Lite: Saturday, August 5 vs. Tampa Bay Rays 

The Fan Giveaways

Date

Promotional Item
Quantity
Corporate Partner(s)
Saturday, April 8
Tigers / Red Wings co-branded Beanie
First 15,000 Fans
Comerica Bank
Saturday, April 15
Jackie Robinson Day Hat
First 15,000 Fans
Pepsi
Saturday, April 29
Miguel Cabrera Graphic T-shirt
First 15,000 Fans
 
Friday, May 12
“Pink Out the Park” Quarter Zip
First 15,000 Fans

McLaren/

Karmanos Cancer Institute

Saturday, May 13
Javy Baez Sunglasses
First 15,000 Fans
 
Saturday, May 27
Riley Greene Floppy Hat
First 15,000 Fans
National Coney Island
Saturday, June 10
Miggy Milestones Bobblehead
First 15,000 Fans
Bally Sports Detroit
Saturday, June 24
Short Sleeve Hoodie
First 15,000 Fans
Meijer
Tuesday, July 4
Patriotic Grilling Apron
First 15,000 Fans, Ages 21 and over
Miller Lite
Saturday, July 8
Riley Greene Bobblehead
First 15,000 Fans
 
Saturday, July 22
Norman "Turkey" Stearnes Detroit Stars Replica Road Jersey
First 15,000 Fans
Comerica Bank
Saturday, August 5
¡Fiesta Tigres! Jersey
First 15,000 Fans, Ages 21 and over
Miller Lite
Saturday, August 26
Marvel Black Panther Bobblehead
First 15,000 Fans
Bally Sports Detroit
Saturday, September 9
MLB Network Hat
First 15,000 Fans
MLB Network
Saturday, September 30
Print All Over Shirt
First 15,000 Fans
Visit Central Florida

 
A Look at the Merchandise

  • Peter Millar polos and quarter zips
  • Expanded line of Vineyard Vines polos and quarter zips
  • Tommy Bahama button ups and polos
  • Expanded hat selection, including New Era 59FIFTY fitted caps
  • Revamped DKNY selection for ladies
  • Commemorative items celebrating Miguel Cabrera’s final season, including T-shirts, bats, pennants, magnets, pins, coins, photos and more  

And New Authenticated Items

  • Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Miguel Cabrera autographed jerseys
  • Greene, Torkelson, Cabrera, Javy Baez and Eric Haase autographed Player Model bats
  • Greene, Torkelson and Cabrera autographed baseballs
  • Spencer Turnbull autographed and inscribed No-Hitter baseballs and game tickets
  • Limited-Edition “Topps Now” and “Topps Relic” baseball cards that commemorate Turnbull’s No Hitter, Cabrera’s 500th home run, Greene’s first career homer, Torkelson’s MLB debut and Cabrera’s 3,000th career hit

 Plus, the FOOD and beverages

Green Dot Stables: Meijer Market (Section 143)  

  • Cheeseburger Slider – All-beef patty topped with American cheese, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions 
  • Bacon Cheeseburger Slider – All-beef patty topped with American cheese, bacon, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions 
  • Hot Brown Slider – Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and Mornay sauce 
  • Buffalo Chicken Slider – Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese spread and celery shavings  
  • Regular Fry – Shoestring French fries finished with kosher salt 
  • Truffle and Herb Fry – Shoestring French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy 
  • Kale Salad – Kale, tricolored quinoa, shallots, and lemon vinaigrette dressing 

Taqueria El Ray: Miller Lite Market (Section 149) 

  • Tacos – Corn tortilla filled with choice of steak, chorizo or bean and topped with onions, cilantro with jalapeno salsa 
  • Sonoran Hot Dog – Bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and jalapeno salsa 
  • Charcoal Grilled Chicken – Charcoal-grilled half-chicken with adobo rub and red salsa on the side  

Comerica Big Cat Court 

  • National Coney Island (local) 
    • Grilled Chicken Hani – Pita filled with grilled chicken breast, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo 
    • Coney Dog – Snap Dog topped with Coney Chili, mustard, and onions 
  • Shawarma Fry 
    • French fries topped with marinated chicken, garlic sauce, romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and hummus  
  • Little Caesars Pizza 
    • Super Slices available in pepperoni or cheese 
  • Detroit 75 Kitchen 
  • Cheesesteak Eggrolls and Shawarma Eggrolls 
  • Bert’s Marketplace: Section 133  
    • Spicy Red Hot: Spicy sausage topped with onions and served on a fresh bun 
    • Barbecue Nachos: Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, barbecue sauce, chives, sour cream, and choice of protein (chicken or pulled pork) 
    • Ribs: half-slab of Bert’s Famous Ribs served with coleslaw and mac-and-cheese 

 

Fat Rooster: Blue Moon Bistro (Section 151)  

  • Chicken & Biscuits – Two pieces of fried chicken with house-made Fat Rooster marinade. Served with two biscuits dipped in honey butter 

Rotating Pop-Up Series: Section 116 

  • The Lobster Food Truck 
    • Seafood Mac & Cheese: Macaroni and cheese complete with both crab and shrimp 
  • Breadless 
    • Buckwild – Roasted chicken, pork bacon, truffle buttermilk ranch, Buffalo hot sauce, white cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet pickles, and arugula wrapped in Swiss chard 
    • Spicy Chick(pea) – Warm, smashed falafel, spicy vegan aioli, pickled turnips, Arabic pickles, tomatoes, and onions wrapped in turnip green and collard green 
  • Yum Village
    • Naan Jerk Chicken Tacos – Jerk chicken (marinated in Lemon Pepper Jerk and finished on a wood-smoke grill) topped with pickled cabbage and served on fresh naan bread 

Atwater Brewery and the Tigers have also partnered for a "D Light" collaboration, bringing a new craft beer to the park this season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!