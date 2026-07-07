Chesterfield teen Chase Reid drafted 7th overall by Seattle Kraken in 2026 NHL Draft

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Chesterfield teenager is one step closer to the NHL after being selected seventh overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2026 NHL Draft — and behind his rise is a longtime skating coach working out of a metro Detroit rink.

Chase Reid, 18, was drafted by Seattle in June. The Kraken will own his rights for the next four years as he develops his game before making the leap to the professional level.

Watch Evan Sery's video report below:

Chesterfield teen Chase Reid drafted 7th overall by Seattle Kraken Guide

"I'll never forget it. It's hard to put into words," Reid said. "It was definitely nerve-racking sitting there, but it was unbelievable to hear my name called."

Reid is entering his freshman year at Michigan State University, where he will play for the Spartans while preparing for the NHL.

"I think it's more when I'm ready for the Kraken. I don't think there's any rush on when I need to get there, so just gonna stay where my feet are and make sure I'm embracing every moment when I'm at Michigan State," Reid said.

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His father, RJ Reid, was emotional when his son's name was called at the draft.

"To hear him have his name called, we were feeling all the feels that day, so for sure it was absolutely emotional," RJ Reid said.

RJ Reid said the family credits much of Chase's success to the Mount Clemens Ice Arena and skating coach Mindy Priskey.

AP Chase Reid poses on the red carpet before the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 26, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

"The rink here, the people are special to us — near and dear to our heart," RJ Reid said.

Priskey, a former figure skater who transitioned into coaching hockey players, began working with Chase when he was just 6 years old.

"Started with figure skating and then all of a sudden, some hockey players wanted some help, so I kinda transitioned," Priskey said.

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Some of her players have gone on to win Stanley Cups. Priskey said Chase Reid stood out from the beginning.

"The way he handled himself out there even as a kid was so different," Priskey said. "Always wanted to do more — 'coach, coach, can I do one more, can I do one more?'"

Priskey's work extends beyond young prospects. NHL players and veterans also seek her out.

"They come to me: they have an injury they need rehabbed, they're on a two-way in the AHL and trying to make that leap," Priskey said.

AP FILE - United States defenseman Chase Reid (25) is congratulated for his goal against Germany during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Dec. 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn, File)

For Chase Reid, the journey from a small-town rink to the NHL stage is something he hopes will inspire others.

"It's really cool. You get to showcase what can come from a kid that grew up in a small town, is gonna go play in the NHL hopefully one day," Reid said.

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