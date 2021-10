(WXYZ) -- In a battle of 4-1 teams, Chippewa Valley hosts Sterling Heights Stevenson in the WXYZ Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week on Friday.

In the most recent AP Michigan Prep Football Poll, Chippewa Valley is tied for No. 7, with Sterling Heights Stevenson receiving votes in Division 1.

Sterling Heights Stevenson enters Friday atop the MAC Red standings with a 3-0 conference record. Chippewa Valley is 2-1 in conference play.