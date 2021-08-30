College football returns this weekend: Here's how to watch Michigan, Michigan State & more

(WXYZ) — College football is back this weekend and Michigan, Michigan State and other major universities in the state are back in action with fans in the stands.

Check out the entire slate of games involving Michigan schools below, and how to watch.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern - Friday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. on ESPN

Michigan vs. Western Michigan - Saturday, Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. on ESPN

Central Michigan vs. Missouri - Saturday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Eastern Michigan vs. Saint Francis - Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. on ESPN3