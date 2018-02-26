2018 Horizon League Motor City Madness brackets released

10:46 PM, Feb 25, 2018

A banner displays the Motor City Madness logo as Horizon League Basketball Tournament preparations continue at Joe Louis Arena on March 1, 2017 in Detroit Michigan. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)

WXYZ-TV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- The Horizon League announced brackets Sunday night for the men's and women's basketball tournaments at Little Caesars Arena.

2018 marks the first time "Motor City Madness" will be held at the new arena, after the previous two years at Joe Louis Arena.

 

 

Northern Kentucky won the 2017 men's tournament and Green Bay won the 2017 women's tournament.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top