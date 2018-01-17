Michigan State to face Kansas in 2018 Champions Classic

(WXYZ) -- Michigan State will open the 2018-19 men's basketball season against Kansas in the Champions Classic, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

Kentucky will face Duke in the other matchup of the event, which will be held in Indianapolis.

The NCAA Division I Council approved moving the start of the season to "the first Tuesday before the second Friday in November."

“The Champions Classic has always served as the unofficial start to the college basketball season, so it only makes sense to move to the earlier date," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said in a release. "Our four great programs, the capacity crowds and the media attention provide a spotlight on our game that’s much needed during an otherwise crowded time in the sports calendar. I can’t think of a better way to tip off the season.”

No. 1 Duke defeated the second-ranked Spartans 88-81 in the 2017 Champions Classic on November 14.