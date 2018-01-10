Northeastern hires Oakland's Jeff Konya as athletic director
5:01 PM, Jan 10, 2018
(WXYZ) -- Northeastern has hired former Oakland University athletic director Jeff Konya as its new director of athletics and recreation.
Konya was formally introduced Wednesday morning at a press conference in Boston.
Konya had been at Oakland since 2014, and spent time at Cal State Bakersfield before that.
"Northeastern is a university with limitless potential," Konya said in a release. "I am humbled by this opportunity and I look forward to working with the talented and committed coaches, student-athletes, and staff."
Konya officially begins his tenure at Northeastern on February 1.
Oakland announced Wednesday it will immediately begin a search for Konya's replacement.
