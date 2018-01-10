Northeastern hires Oakland's Jeff Konya as athletic director

(WXYZ) -- Northeastern has hired former Oakland University athletic director Jeff Konya as its new director of athletics and recreation.

Konya was formally introduced Wednesday morning at a press conference in Boston.

Konya had been at Oakland since 2014, and spent time at Cal State Bakersfield before that.

"Northeastern is a university with limitless potential," Konya said in a release. "I am humbled by this opportunity and I look forward to working with the talented and committed coaches, student-athletes, and staff."

Konya officially begins his tenure at Northeastern on February 1.

Oakland announced Wednesday it will immediately begin a search for Konya's replacement.