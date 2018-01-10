Northeastern hires Oakland's Jeff Konya as athletic director

5:01 PM, Jan 10, 2018

Jeff Konya introductory press conference on January 10, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Northeastern Athletics)

Northeastern Athletics
Northeastern Athletics

(WXYZ) -- Northeastern has hired former Oakland University athletic director Jeff Konya as its new director of athletics and recreation.

Konya was formally introduced Wednesday morning at a press conference in Boston.

Konya had been at Oakland since 2014, and spent time at Cal State Bakersfield before that.

"Northeastern is a university with limitless potential," Konya said in a release. "I am humbled by this opportunity and I look forward to working with the talented and committed coaches, student-athletes, and staff."

Konya officially begins his tenure at Northeastern on February 1.

Oakland announced Wednesday it will immediately begin a search for Konya's replacement.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top