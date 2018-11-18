Status quo atop AP Top 25 Poll: Michigan remains No. 4

(AP) -- Army is ranked for the first time since 1996, moving into The Associated Press college football poll at No. 23 as it begins preparations to face rival Navy on Dec. 8.

The Black Knights (9-2) have been edging toward the Top 25 in recent weeks, and they finally broke through on Sunday. The rankings were mostly unchanged after a weekend with few big games or surprising results.

Led by unanimous No. 1 Alabama, the top six stayed the same as last week. Clemson was No. 2, followed by Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Washington State moved up a spot to No. 7 and UCF jumped three spots to No. 8, season highs for both schools. LSU tied Central Florida at No. 8 and Ohio State was 10th.

Also debuting in the Top 25 this season is Pittsburgh at No. 24.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (61) 11-0 1,525 1

2. Clemson 11-0 1,455 2

3. Notre Dame 11-0 1,412 3

4. Michigan 10-1 1,327 4

5. Georgia 10-1 1,288 5

6. Oklahoma 10-1 1,182 6

7. Washington St. 10-1 1,149 8

8. LSU 9-2 1,064 10

8. UCF 10-0 1,064 11

10. Ohio St. 10-1 1,019 9

11. Texas 8-3 856 13

12. West Virginia 8-2 822 7

13. Florida 8-3 707 15

14. Utah St. 10-1 667 14

15. Penn St. 8-3 659 16

16. Washington 8-3 631 17

17. Kentucky 8-3 508 20

18. Utah 8-3 491 21

19. Syracuse 8-3 427 12

20. Northwestern 7-4 307 24

21. Boise St. 9-2 287 23

22. Mississippi St. 7-4 260 25

23. Army 9-2 176 -

24. Pittsburgh 7-4 129 -

25. Iowa St. 6-4 123 18

Others receiving votes: Fresno St. 100, NC State 45, Cincinnati 43, Missouri 34, Texas A&M 29, Auburn 11, Stanford 8, Iowa 8, UAB 5, Houston 3, Wisconsin 2, Buffalo 1, Troy 1.