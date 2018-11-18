Status quo atop AP Top 25 Poll: Michigan remains No. 4

Ralph D. Russo, AP College Football Writer
2:03 PM, Nov 18, 2018
2:10 PM, Nov 18, 2018

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 17: Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines leaves the field after a 31-20 win over the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(AP) -- Army is ranked for the first time since 1996, moving into The Associated Press college football poll at No. 23 as it begins preparations to face rival Navy on Dec. 8.

The Black Knights (9-2) have been edging toward the Top 25 in recent weeks, and they finally broke through on Sunday. The rankings were mostly unchanged after a weekend with few big games or surprising results.

Led by unanimous No. 1 Alabama, the top six stayed the same as last week. Clemson was No. 2, followed by Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Washington State moved up a spot to No. 7 and UCF jumped three spots to No. 8, season highs for both schools. LSU tied Central Florida at No. 8 and Ohio State was 10th.

Also debuting in the Top 25 this season is Pittsburgh at No. 24.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
                                                Record        Pts    Pvs
  1.  Alabama  (61)                11-0      1,525      1
  2.  Clemson                          11-0      1,455      2
  3.  Notre  Dame                    11-0      1,412      3
  4.  Michigan                        10-1      1,327      4
  5.  Georgia                          10-1      1,288      5
  6.  Oklahoma                        10-1      1,182      6
  7.  Washington  St.            10-1      1,149      8
  8.  LSU                                    9-2      1,064    10
  8.  UCF                                  10-0      1,064    11
10.  Ohio  St.                        10-1      1,019      9
11.  Texas                                8-3          856    13
12.  West  Virginia                8-2          822      7
13.  Florida                            8-3          707    15
14.  Utah  St.                        10-1          667    14
15.  Penn  St.                          8-3          659    16
16.  Washington                      8-3          631    17
17.  Kentucky                          8-3          508    20
18.  Utah                                  8-3          491    21
19.  Syracuse                          8-3          427    12
20.  Northwestern                  7-4          307    24
21.  Boise  St.                        9-2          287    23
22.  Mississippi  St.            7-4          260    25
23.  Army                                  9-2          176      -
24.  Pittsburgh                      7-4          129      -
25.  Iowa  St.                          6-4          123    18

Others receiving votes: Fresno St. 100, NC State 45, Cincinnati 43, Missouri 34, Texas A&M 29, Auburn 11, Stanford 8, Iowa 8, UAB 5, Houston 3, Wisconsin 2, Buffalo 1, Troy 1.

