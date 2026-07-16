Cranbrook Tennis Classic returns for a fourth year

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI — This weekend professional tennis returns to the area, as the 2026 Cranbrook Tennis Classic brings together some future stars and veterans on the ATP tour, to compete for a wildcard spot into the U.S. Open.

The tournament is going on its fourth year, and is part of the ATP challenger tour. Former champions include American Steve Johnson, who went on to win four ATP titles, and Learner Tien, who is now ranked 15th in the world. The father son duo of David and Alex Demuth helped start to tournament as a way to grow the game and make it more accessible for players and fans alike.

"We recognize that not everyone can afford to go to the New York City's to the London's to the Paris's to experience the Grand Slams, the biggest tournaments in the world. We also recognize that people are experiencing sort of what we call fanflation. So the rising cost of ticket prices and just the general experience around sporting events is just going up right now. We like to joke that every seat here is a courtside seat and you get that courtside seat for $20," said Alex.

Last year we were named the ATP Challenger Tour Tournament of the Year. That's for the whole world and out of I think 210 tournaments and that was voted on by the players. So that's pretty gratifying when the guys experiencing the tournament vote you the best," said David.

The Cranbrook Tennis Classic runs from July 19-26 at the Cranbrook Schools Tennis Complex in Bloomfield Hills

For ticket information you can visit the website cranbrooktennisclassic.com