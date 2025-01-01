Alex Crescenti is a native of the West Coast, growing up in Washington, but moved to Michigan in September 2024 to become the weekend Sports Reporter and Anchor for WXYZ.

Prior to his time in Detroit, Alex spent four years in Spokane, Washington, working in the news and sports department of KXLY-TV. Alex has been a key player in creating engaging sports content, including covering the Gonzaga Bulldogs Men's Basketball run to the Elite 8 in 2023, live anchored a special from Lumen Field for the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season opener on Monday Night Football, and was there every step of the way as Washington State University transitioned into a new look Pac-12 Conference.

Before starting in sports Alex worked at a Multimedia Journalist for WCTV in Tallahassee, Florida and got his professional start as the Palouse Bureau Chief for WCTV in Lewiston, Idaho.

Alex earned his Bachelor of Arts in Communication, with a focus on Journalism and Media Production, from Washington State University in The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication and holds a minor in Sport Management.

Aside from his passion for sports, Alex loves to travel, cook, and spend time with his Golden Retriever Burrow, who is named after Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow.

If you have any story ideas, send them his way to alex.crescenti@wxyz.com