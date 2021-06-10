Dan Campbell says Lions coaching staff has been vaccinated

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday the team's entire coaching staff has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Everybody is vaccinated," said Campbell. "The ones that have masks, they have gotten (vaccinated), but it’s a 14-day period before they cannot wear the mask, essentially. But yes, they are. They’re all good.”

Campbell was asked about his staff's vaccination status after two coaches were seen still wearing masks at practice.

Under the NFL's vaccine protocol for Tier 1 and Tier 2 staff, including coaches, those who are in the process of becoming fully vaccinated are allowed at practice and some restricted areas while wearing personal protective equipment, such as masks. In-person restrictions are lifted upon reaching fully-vaccinated status.