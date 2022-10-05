Dere Lalonde watched Victor Hedman up close, and sees similar potential, ability in Moritz Seider

DETROIT — Derek Lalonde spent years with Victor Hedman in Tampa Bay. The new Red Wings head coach has only spent weeks with Moritz Seider, but he already sees the potential in the Calder-winner.

"We think he can be a really special player for us," Lalonde said on Wednesday.

Lalonde loves Seider's instinct to play on his toes. Asked if he sees any of Hedman's abilities in him, Lalonde talked for a while about the two-time Stanley Cup's practice effort. Hedman was the Lightning's "most serious practice guy," Lalonde said. He thinks Seider can be that type of player too.

Watch Lalonde's full comments:

