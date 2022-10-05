Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Dere Lalonde watched Victor Hedman up close, and sees similar potential, ability in Moritz Seider

Moritz Seider
Jose Juarez/AP
Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider skates with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Moritz Seider
Posted at 3:30 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 15:32:00-04

DETROIT — Derek Lalonde spent years with Victor Hedman in Tampa Bay. The new Red Wings head coach has only spent weeks with Moritz Seider, but he already sees the potential in the Calder-winner.

"We think he can be a really special player for us," Lalonde said on Wednesday.

Lalonde loves Seider's instinct to play on his toes. Asked if he sees any of Hedman's abilities in him, Lalonde talked for a while about the two-time Stanley Cup's practice effort. Hedman was the Lightning's "most serious practice guy," Lalonde said. He thinks Seider can be that type of player too.

Watch Lalonde's full comments:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!