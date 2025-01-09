(WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show had a surprise announcement, bringing back the old Detroit Lions helmet carts that were from the 1970s

Detroit Auto Show will have old Detroit Lions helmet cart on display

On Instagram, the Auto Show posted a video of the Lions helmet cart being driven onto the show floor.

In 1973 around the Super Bowl, officials say the NFL debuted helmet carts for all 26 teams.

Officials say the helmet cart will be on display near the Ford display.

