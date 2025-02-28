Detroit Catholic Central survives thriller against Hartland to advance to state quarterfinals

The number one ranked Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks have built quite the reputation in the state winning the last five Division 1 titles, but that run was almost ended on Wednesday night in the regional final by number two Hartland, but this group was not gonna let the streak end so soon.

I was just thinking get pucks deep because we’re wearing them down we could tell her getting a little tired and the girl was getting tired so I just kind of pull one on that got lucky and squeak through,” said junior defenseman Ryan Dye, who scored the game winning goal in overtime.

The expectation at Detroit Catholic Central has always been to win

“Obviously we were the one seed but it was anyone’s game the whole way through," added Dye

As much hockey as the players have played throughout their lives, the plays said it's hard to top Wednesdays nights 2-1 overtime thriller.

“With that environment yes. I’ve played in the Brother Rice game, a lot of energy, a lot of fans. It’s a lot of fun, but not that high caliber,” said Goalie Joe Bedells.

And for 10th year head coach Brandon Kaleniecki this one ranks among the top games he’s seen

To finally go in after this chance is going to see when it is just a siren relief you know I think that’s your first emotion….it is a lot of fun to be that invested in something it is so much fun but it’s also exhausting right?” said Kaleniecki.

The Shamrocks will play in the state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon