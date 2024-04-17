Detroit City FC advances to Round of 32 in U.S. Open Cup after 1-0 win over Michigan Stars FC

It took until extra time for the first goal to be scored as Detroit City FC faced Michigan Stars FC in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday night.

Maxi Rodriguez scored in the 93rd minute, setting Le Rouge up for the 1-0 victory over the Stars. Detroit now advances to the round of 32 in the Open Cup.

Detroit controlled possession and had plenty of chances during the game, and it took a turn in the 79th minute when a red card was issued to Hunter Olson of the Stars after his second yellow card. It also saw a red card issued to the Stars bench and a yellow card issued to another player for dissent.

Head Coach Danny Dichio made six substitutions in the game, and several players got their first starts for Detroit this season, including Carlos Saldaña, Alex Villanueva, Matt Sheldon, Yazeed Matthews, and Daniel Espeleta.

The Round of 32 draw for the U.S. Open Cup will take place Thursday and the matches are scheduled May 7-8.