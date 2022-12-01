1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Coronavirus
Local
US/World
Investigators
Politics
Auto
Your Health Matters
Seen on 7
Editorials
Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes Blog
Conquering Addiction
Getting Around Metro Detroit
Videos
Watch News Casts Live
Latest Videos
Weather
Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
School Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Radar & Maps
Detroit Traffic
Sports
Sports Homepage
Senior Salutes
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Golf
College Sports
HS Sports
College Hoops
FanDuel Sportsbook Show
7 In Depth
Two Americas
Positively Detroit
WXYZ Social Media
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Smart Saver
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Workers Wanted
Money
ShopSmart
Business
Don't Waste Your Money
Consumer
Recall
Financial Fitness Zone
Spotlight on Civility
Brightest and Best
Entertainment and Food
TV Listings
In the D
Contests
Around Town
Right This Minute
Lifestyle
Dr. Nandi
Back to School
Photo Gallery
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Brand Spotlight
Marketplace
DTE Smart Home Solutions
Exceptional Educators
Metro Detroit Home Tour
Your Health Matters Videos
Ultimate Wedding Show
Excellence In Education
Home Pros
Buying Guide
Community
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Frequently Asked Questions
Station Jobs
Brightest and Best
Bounce TV
Laff - Channel 7.3
WXYZ-TV Removal Requests
Contact Us
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
College Sports
High School Sports
Golf
Detroit Grand Prix
Quick links...
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
College Sports
High School Sports
Golf
Detroit Grand Prix
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Detroit City FC
The latest news from Detroit City FC, the professional soccer team playing in the USL Championship.
Detroit City FC
Maxi Rodriguez signs 2-year deal with Detroit City FC
Max White
12:10 PM, Dec 01, 2022
Sports
Detroit City FC makes several roster moves
Max White
7:03 AM, Dec 01, 2022
Sports
Detroit City FC eliminated from playoffs after 3-1 loss to Memphis
Max White
10:15 PM, Oct 22, 2022
Sports
Detroit City FC to take on No. 2 Memphis 901 FC in first round of playoffs
Max White
10:16 AM, Oct 16, 2022
News
2023 season tickets for Detroit City FC now on sale
7:08 PM, Oct 12, 2022
News
Detroit City FC fighting for playoff home field advantage with just 2 games left
Max White
12:17 PM, Oct 03, 2022
Sports
DCFC, Black Star Soccer partner once again to host events this weekend
8:53 AM, Sep 22, 2022
Sports
Detroit City FC clinches playoff spot in USL Championship
Max White
9:01 AM, Sep 18, 2022
Sports
Detroit City FC continues push to USL Championship playoffs after Saturday win
Max White
1:04 PM, Aug 29, 2022
Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!