Detroit City FC advances to third round of 2023 U.S. Open Cup

Detroit City FC is advancing to the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after a 1-0 win over Gold Star FC last night at Keyworth Stadium.

Le Rouge got a goal from Yazeed Matthews in the 43rd minute and held off a couple of chances from Gold Star FC to seal the win for Detroit.

The match featured a lineup for Detroit that included the first starts of the season for Vincenzo Candela, Adrian Billhardt, Ryan Shellow, and Oniel Fisher Jr.

The U.S. Open Cup is an American soccer tournament featuring teams from around the country competing. Detroit will learn its opponent for the third round during a draw on Thursday night.

Last year, DCFC hosted the MLS' Columbus Crew, beating Columbus 2-1 behind two goals from Maxi Rodriguez in front of a packed crowd.

Detroit's win was their first since March 18 in a 3-1 win over El Paso Locomotive. DCFC is 1-3-0 this season and lost the last two USL Championship games at home – 1-0 to Indy Eleven on March 25 and 1-0 to Rio Grande Valley FC last Saturday.

Le Rouge will take on Louisville City FC this Saturday on the road and then Miami FC on April 15 in Miami.