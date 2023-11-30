Detroit City FC announces first round of roster updates; here's who will be back in 2024

Detroit City Football Club announces its first round of roster updates following the end of the 2023 USL Championship season, with 13 players set to return so far.

Of those players, nine are returning in 2024 as part of already agreed-upon contracts, and four players had their options exercised for the 2024 season.

Those players are:



Michael Bryant (D)

Stephen Carroll (D)

Dominic Gasso (MF)

Brett Levis (D)

Matt Lewis (D)

Maxi Rodriguez (MF)

Connor Rutz (F)

Skage Simonsen (F)

Rhys Williams (D)

Devon Amoo-Mensah (D)

Abdoulaye Diop (MF)

Yazeed Matthews (F)

Ben Morris (F)

Two players out of contract are goalkeeper Ryan Shellow and Dario Suarez, and a player option that was declined was for longtime goaltender Nate Steinwasher. However, the team said he is in talks to return with the team.

Richard Ballard, Adrian Billhardt, Oniel Fisher Jr. and Jalen Robinson all had their options declined.

On Wednesday, DCFC announced Danny Dichio will be the team's new head coach starting in the 2024 season. The team said he was involved in the roster discussions.

The players returning played a key role in DCFC's 2023 season that saw them make the second round of the playoffs.

Steinwascher was also one of the best goalkeepers in the league last season, netting 94 saves, fourth best overall, and 12 clean sheets, which was third best.