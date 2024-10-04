Detroit City FC captain Stephen Carroll signs multi-year extension with the club

Amid Detroit City Football Club's push for the USL Championship playoffs, the club announced on Friday long-time captain Stephen Carroll has signed an extension.

According to DCFC, Carroll and the club agreed to a new deal that includes two years guaranteed and an option for 2027.

The Ireland-native is the all-time appearance leader for Detroit City FC and has made 143 professional appearances for Le Rouge. He was the 2018 Black Arrow MVP and is a City Centurion.

Carroll joined Detroit before the club's 2017 NPSL season and he played collegiately with Davenport University.

He officially took the captain role in 2019 and has led the club through its USL Championship playoff run, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup wins over MLS teams and more.

