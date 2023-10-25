Detroit City FC defender Matt Lewis previews 2nd round playoff match against Louisville

Detroit City Football Club is ready for its second-round playoff game Saturday night against Louisville City FC.

Reminder: You can watch DCFC's second-round playoff match on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on TV20 Detroit

Coming off a historic upset win over top-seeded Pittsburgh last weekend, Le Rouge will head to Louisville and look for their second-ever USL Championship playoff victory.

DCFC Defender Matt Lewis joined 7 Action News to talk all about the historic win and look ahead to the match on Saturday.

