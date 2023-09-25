Detroit City FC fighting for playoff spot with 4 matches left this season

Detroit City FC is fighting for the final playoff spot in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference and sits in the final spot with just three games left.

Le Rouge picked up a crucial three points on Saturday night in a 3-0 win over the Hartford Athletic, propelling DCFC back into the eighth spot over FC Tulsa.

Detroit has 37 points, which is three points behind Birmingham Legion FC in seventh place. Detroit is just ahead of FC Tulsa with 36 points and Miami FC with 35 points.

On Saturday in front of more than 6,000 fans at Keyworth Stadium, Detroit's offense showed up big with goals from Dario Suarez, Michael Bryant and Matt Lewis, along with goaltender Nate Steinwascher making some incredible saves for another clean sheet.

Detroit has just four games left this season. They play the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FB on Wednesday (6th place in the Western Conference), on the road against Indy Eleven on Sept. 30 (6th place in Eastern Conference), Loudon United FC on Oct. 7 (11th place in Eastern Conference) and then the finale is at home against the best team in the league, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC.

Meanwhile, FC Tulsa has games against two of the top teams in the league, as does Miami FC.

If there is a tie, the first tiebreaker will be head-to-head points earned in regular season games. Detroit had a 3-1 loss and a 1-1 draw with Tulsa, and a 2-1 win and 0-0 draw with Miami.