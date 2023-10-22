Detroit City FC gets first-ever playoff win, upsetting No. 1 seed Pittsburgh

Detroit City Football Club made history on Saturday night, winning their first-ever USL Championship playoff game and upsetting the top-seeded Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1-0 on the road.

After sneaking into the playoffs last weekend with a 0-0 draw over Pittsburgh and a Miami FC loss, Le Rouge started off strong in the match against Pittsburgh.

Both teams went into the half at a 0-0 draw. It stayed that way the 78th minute when Dominic Gasso kicked a laser off a deflected header from outside of the box that found the back of the net. It was Gasso's first career goal.

DOM GASSO 🎯🎯🎯



First career goal for Dom Gasso and it’s 1-0 in Pittsburgh‼️ https://t.co/c3c8VV8fhI pic.twitter.com/pOfbUvl1ek — Detroit City FC (@DetroitCityFC) October 22, 2023

Detroit was on the defense for much of the rest of the match, especially in the final five minutes of extra time where Nate Steinwascher had to made an incredible save and several Pittsburgh attempts were blocked.

Le rouge will take on the the Louisville City FC after they beat Memphia 901 FC in penalty kicks.

Detroit lost to Louisville 1-0 in April on the road and then beat them 2-0 in June.