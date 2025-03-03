Detroit City FC reveals new uniforms for 2025 season, with inspiration from Pistons & Lions

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC unveiled new uniforms during an event with season ticket holders on Sunday night, including a redesign for the home and away uniforms, plus inspiration from the Lions and Pistons.

The kits include the logo for AlumniFi, the digital-first financial branch of MSU Federal Credit Union, as the primary uniform sponsor.

For the home uniforms, the team's rouge is featured prominently on the middle of the jersey with white sleeves and the classic DCFC logo on the chest. The away uniforms add more white with the emerald green on the front and the Spirit of Detroit on the chest.

Detroit City FC

The club got inspiration from the Pistons and the Lions for the goaltender uniforms. The home goaltender jersey was inspired by the retro teal Pistons jerseys and include the cursive Detroit City FC on the chest. The away goaltender jersey mimics the Lions uniform with a light blue and grey color scheme with grey sleeves similar to Lions jerseys.

Detroit City FC

Detroit City FC

Detroit City FC kicks off its season on March 8 on the road at Miami with the home opener set for Saturday, March 22 at Keyworth Stadium.