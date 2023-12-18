Detroit City FC unveils 2024 schedule; season opener set for March 16

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) has unveiled its 2024 schedule in the USL Championship, which will be the club's third season in the second tier of professional soccer in America.

Le Rouge will open the season on the road against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, March 16.

Then, they'll open the home season at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday, March 23 against Loudon United FC.

DCFC's final home game of the season is on Oct. 19 and the final game of the season is in San Antonio on Oct. 26.

This season will also be the first under new head coach Danny Dichio. The team announced Dichio as the new coach last month, becoming the fourth head coach in team history. He signed a two-year deal.

The 49-year-old native from Notting Hill, England, last served as an assistant coach for Sacramento Republic FC, who finished as the runner-up in the USL Championship Western Conference.

He takes over for Trevor James, who joined the team in 2019 as head coach. James moved into a new role following the 2023 season and is the club's first-ever sporting director.

Le Rouge also made the playoffs for the second straight year in the league, getting into the second round this season before being eliminated by Louisville.

Over the past few weeks, the team has announced several roster moves with several players returning for Detroit.

The players returning for 2024 are:



Michael Bryant (D)

Stephen Carroll (D)

Dominic Gasso (MF)

Brett Levis (D)

Matt Lewis (D)

Maxi Rodriguez (MF)

Connor Rutz (F)

Skage Simonsen (F)

Rhys Williams (D)

Devon Amoo-Mensah (D)

Abdoulaye Diop (MF)

Yazeed Matthews (F)

Ben Morris (F)

The club also signed longtime goaltender Nate Steinwascher to a two-year contract, bringing back one of the longest-tenured players on the team and one of the best goaltenders in the league.