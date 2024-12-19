Detroit City FC unveils 2025 USL Championship schedule; home opener on March 22

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC has unveiled its 2025 USL Championship schedule, with the home opener at Keyworth Stadium set for March 22.

Le Rouge will open up its fourth season in the USL Championship on the road against Miami on March 8. The season will go through the end of October.

This year also includes the introduction of the USL Jagermeister Cup, which will feature all 38 men's clubs participating in a World Cup-style tournament during the season.

Detroit City FC has made the playoffs in each of its three seasons in the league, and will look to do so once again in 2025.

Below is the full schedule. Home games will be bolded

March 8 - at Miami FC

March 15 - at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FB

March 22 - Birmingham Legion FC

March 29 - at Louisville City FC

April 5 - Monterey Bay FC

April 12 - at Phoenix Rising FC

April 19 - Rhode Island FC

April 26 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC (Jagermeister Cup)

May 3 - at Indy Eleven

May 10 - at Hartford Athletic

May 17 - at Birmingham Legion FC

May 24 - Charleston Battery

May 31 - at Portland Hearts of Pines (Jagermeister Cup)

June 7 - at Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC

June 14 - at Loudoun United FC

June 21 - Miami FC

June 28 - at Hartford Athletic (Jagermeister Cup)

July 5 - at Oakland Roots FC

July 12 - Hartford Athletic

July 19 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC

July 26 - Westchester SC (Jagermeister Cup)

Aug. 6 - at Rhode Island FC

Aug. 9 - Indy Eleven

Aug. 16 - at North Carolina FC

Aug. 23 - Tampa Bay Rowdies

Aug. 30 - San Antonio FC

Sept. 6 - Orange County FC

Sept. 10 - at New Mexico United

Sept. 20 - Lexington FC

Sept. 27 - Louisville City FC

Oct. 4 - North Carolina FC

Oct. 11 - Loudoun United FC

Oct. 18 - at Charleston Battery

Oct. 25 - at Tampa Bay Rowdies

