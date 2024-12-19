Detroit City FC unveils 2025 USL Championship schedule; home opener on March 22

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC has unveiled its 2025 USL Championship schedule, with the home opener at Keyworth Stadium set for March 22.
Le Rouge will open up its fourth season in the USL Championship on the road against Miami on March 8. The season will go through the end of October.
This year also includes the introduction of the USL Jagermeister Cup, which will feature all 38 men's clubs participating in a World Cup-style tournament during the season.
Detroit City FC has made the playoffs in each of its three seasons in the league, and will look to do so once again in 2025.
Below is the full schedule. Home games will be bolded
March 8 - at Miami FC
March 15 - at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FB
March 22 - Birmingham Legion FC
March 29 - at Louisville City FC
April 5 - Monterey Bay FC
April 12 - at Phoenix Rising FC
April 19 - Rhode Island FC
April 26 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC (Jagermeister Cup)
May 3 - at Indy Eleven
May 10 - at Hartford Athletic
May 17 - at Birmingham Legion FC
May 24 - Charleston Battery
May 31 - at Portland Hearts of Pines (Jagermeister Cup)
June 7 - at Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC
June 14 - at Loudoun United FC
June 21 - Miami FC
June 28 - at Hartford Athletic (Jagermeister Cup)
July 5 - at Oakland Roots FC
July 12 - Hartford Athletic
July 19 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC
July 26 - Westchester SC (Jagermeister Cup)
Aug. 6 - at Rhode Island FC
Aug. 9 - Indy Eleven
Aug. 16 - at North Carolina FC
Aug. 23 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
Aug. 30 - San Antonio FC
Sept. 6 - Orange County FC
Sept. 10 - at New Mexico United
Sept. 20 - Lexington FC
Sept. 27 - Louisville City FC
Oct. 4 - North Carolina FC
Oct. 11 - Loudoun United FC
Oct. 18 - at Charleston Battery
Oct. 25 - at Tampa Bay Rowdies